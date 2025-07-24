“Do Not Swim” Notices Issued for Five Wexford Beaches Due to Elevated Bacteria Levels

Wexford County Council has issued “Do Not Swim” notices for five popular beaches following routine water quality testing that showed elevated levels of bacteria.

The affected beaches are:

Ballymoney North Beach

Carne Beach

Morriscastle Beach

Rosslare Harbour Beach

St. Helen’s Beach

These precautionary notices have been put in place in consultation with the HSE and in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008.

The step has been taken in the interest of public health and safety.

The Council has taken further water samples, with updated results expected on Saturday, 27th July 2025.

Despite this temporary setback, water quality at the majority of Wexford’s beaches has remained high throughout the 2025 bathing season.

Out of 19 monitored sites, most have shown excellent results, as reported on the EPA’s official bathing water quality website.

Members of the public are asked to respect the notices in place and avoid swimming at the affected locations until further notice.

The Council will continue to monitor water quality and provide regular updates through its website and local media channels.

For more information or updates, please visit www.wexfordcoco.ie or follow Wexford County Council on social media.

