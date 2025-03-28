Don’t forget to put your clocks forward this weekend!

This weekend marks the start of Daylight Savings Time so don’t forget to set your clocks forward by one hour on Sunday, March 30th, at 1 a.m. local time.

This shift means longer evenings and more daylight after work, which many people enjoy. But while it’s a welcome change for some, DST has both benefits and drawbacks that are important to consider.

Origins of Daylight Savings Time

The concept of DST was first proposed by Benjamin Franklin in 1784 as a way to make better use of natural daylight. However, it wasn’t until World War I that it was widely implemented to conserve fuel by reducing the need for artificial lighting. Today, most of Europe, including Ireland, follows DST, shifting clocks forward in spring and back in autumn.

Advantages of Daylight Savings Time

More Daylight in the Evening: The extended daylight in the evening encourages outdoor activities, benefiting health and well-being. Economic Benefits: Longer daylight hours can boost retail sales and tourism as people are more likely to go out in the evening. Energy Saving: Although the savings are debatable, DST can reduce energy use by cutting down on artificial lighting in the evenings.

Disadvantages of Daylight Savings Time

Sleep Disruption: The clock change can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to fatigue and difficulty adjusting, especially in the first few days. Health Risks: Studies suggest a temporary increase in heart attacks and strokes following the time change due to stress on the body’s circadian rhythm. Limited Energy Savings: With modern lighting technology and changes in how energy is consumed, the energy savings from DST are less significant than originally anticipated.

As we move into the brighter months, remember to set your clocks forward this weekend, and take a moment to appreciate the additional daylight hours!

