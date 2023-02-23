‘DOUBLE-DOWN’ FITNESS CALL TO WEXFORD PUPILS

Wexford primary pupils whose schools are competing in the ‘Ireland’s Fittest School’ search are being encouraged by event patrons, Olympians David Gillick and Phil Healy to ‘double-down’ on their exercise and fitness routines as the event heads towards its March 31st finishing line. Winner will be announced in April.

In its second year, the 6-months programme – in which 150 schools from 24 counties are competing – is supported by Fyffes and administered online. Its purpose is to promote the importance of exercise, fitness and healthy eating amongst young people. Winner last year was North Donegal primary school, Scoil Na Croise Naofa, in Dunfanaghy.

Details can be seen online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie