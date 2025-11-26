Dovida National Caregiver Hiring Week Coming to Wexford

Dovida, Ireland’s leading home care provider, will host a National Hiring Week from September 1–5 in Wexford, aiming to hire 20 new Caregivers to meet the growing demand for its services.

The events will take place across the county, providing an opportunity for those interested in starting a rewarding career in home care to connect with the company and learn more about the role.

Dovida Caregivers offer essential support to aging adults and individuals with disabilities, helping them live independently and maintain autonomy in their own homes.

The company is offering both full-time and part-time positions with flexible hours, allowing employees to balance work with personal commitments. Comprehensive training, ongoing support and opportunities for career development are also provided.

The hiring events include walk-in interviews at various locations, including Brandon House Hotel in New Ross, Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy and Gorey Shopping Centre as well as an open day at the Dovida Wexford office.

For more information or to apply, visit dovida.ie/hiring-week or call 053 918 4042.

Related