Drink Driving in Gorey Doubles as Gardaí Warn: ‘You Will Be Caught’

Drink driving in Gorey has doubled this year according to Gardaí.

While most crime rates in the area are falling, Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes says “too many motorists are still taking dangerous risks”.

He’s urging drivers to think twice, warning that unmarked patrols are out in force.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Chief Superintendent Hughes had this to say:

“One statistic that is of great concern to me is that intoxicated driving in Gorey is up 100%, and that is a clear indication to me that some people are not getting the message that if you drink and drive, you will be caught, and we are out there. You will not always see us because we are using unmarked vehicles, but if you drink and drive you will be caught and that’s a very strong message that I want to go out to people in Wexford – don’t take that chance, and don’t exercise poor judgment because you will be caught.”

