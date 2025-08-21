Driver Arrested for Multiple Offences Following Garda Traffic Stop

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. yesterday evening (Wednesday 20th August) in Riverchapel, Gorey, Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit carried out a traffic stop after observing a motorist using a mobile phone while driving.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver was in breach of several serious road traffic offences. These included:

Driving under the influence of drugs

Driving unaccompanied while holding a provisional licence

Driving without valid insurance

A roadside oral fluid test was administered and returned positive results for both cocaine and benzodiazepines.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is expected to face prosecution before the courts.

Gardaí have reiterated the dangers of driving under the influence of any intoxicant and continue to appeal to motorists to act responsibly on the roads.

