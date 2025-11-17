Back to News

Driver Arrested on N25 After Testing Positive for Multiple Drugs and Driving Without Tax or NCT

Siobhan Murphy

The Wexford Roads Policing Unit on patrol on the N25 has intercepted a vehicle after observing it drifting across the road.

Upon stopping the vehicle, it was discovered that the car had no tax and no valid NCT.

The driver, who held only a provisional licence, was unaccompanied and failed to display L plates as required by law.

An oral fluid test was conducted, which revealed that the driver tested positive for cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamines and amphetamines.

The vehicle was seized and the driver is set to appear in court at a later date.

