The Road Policing Unit in Gorey have detected a vehicle being driven at 129km/h in an 80km/h zone. When stopped a roadside drug test was conducted which returned a positive result for Cocaine.

There was also no proof of insurance on the vehicle which resulted in it being seized, making it one of 34 cars seized across the division this weekend.

The driver now faces a court prosecution and potential disqualification from driving.

