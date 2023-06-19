Driving related offences in Wexford are down

There has been a reduction of driving related offences here in Wexford when compared to figures from 2022 and 2019.

That’s according to Chief Super Derek Hughes, who spoke to South East Radio this morning.

Coupled with that there are increased numbers of cars on the road according to the Superintendent. He said that as the amount of traffic on the roads increase, the division will continue to double their efforts to enforce road laws and checkpoints.

He went on to commend the motorists of Wexford and has asked that road users continue to practice safe road measures when out on the counties roads.