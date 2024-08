Two men arrested in connection with a multi million euro drug seizure in County Wexford have been released without charge.

It’s after 7 point 2 million euro worth of suspected cocaine was discovered at Rosslare Europort on Thursday.

On Friday two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 50s were arrested as part of the investigation into the seizure.

Both men have been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related