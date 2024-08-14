Drug seizures in Rosslare contribute to a record year for drug hauls

Gardaí are warning that the use of illegal drugs is becoming more acceptable and that cocaine users need to realise their role in drug trafficking and organised crime.

It comes as over €135 million worth of drugs have been seized in Ireland so far this year with two massive drug seizures in Wexford totalling more than €23 million euro last week

Cannabis still remains the most abused drug in Ireland followed by cocaine.

They make up the majority of the drugs seized so far this year.

Gardaí says 30 million of that was in the past week alone with significant seizures at Rosslare and Dublin Ports.

With that the criminals are getting more creative – with the drugs in one seizure being hidden inside the body of a trailer which was carrying legitimate goods.

15 gangs in total are being monitored for their involvement in the international drugs trade.

But Gardaí say ordinary decent people have to shoulder some of the responsibility too.

Chief Detective Superintendent Séamus Boland says ordinary people have to shoulder some of the blame if they use drugs socially:

“All groups in society are using cocaine taking no responsibility for where it comes from or where the money goes.”

Gardaí say they’re not linking the latest seizures directly so far, but are satisfied with the progress of their investigations.

