Drug squads in Wexford to be re-deployed later this year

Gardaí working in the drugs and community policing units in Co. Wexford are set to be re-deployed as part of major reform within An Garda Síochána.

The move is set to take place from November and has been made by Garda management in response to the low staffing levels in the force.

The move is coming at a time when drug seizures in the county are at an all time high. In the region of €20 million worth of cocaine being seized in recent weeks at Rosslare Europort.

There are currently around 12 community Gardaí in the Wexford Division and 10 drug squad officers that will be removed from their positions.

In a statement from An Garda Síochána to South East Radio they stated:

“While An Garda Síochána does not comment on the operational deployment of resources, An Garda Síochána can confirm that there continues to be members of An Garda Síochána full time deployed to Divisional Drugs Unit/ Investigations across the Wexford Division.

Senior Garda management in Wexford Garda division keep the distribution of resources under constant review, in light of local policing needs, crime trends and population trends.”