Rise of 162% in ‘Problem Drug Use’ in Wexford

Just over 12-thousand people were treated for ‘problem drug use’ last year.
Cocaine was the most commonly reported drug, accounting for one in three cases.
The Health Research Board says it was followed by opioids and cannabis.
Here in Wexford the HRB figures are up 162%- with reports of Snow Blow becoming a bigger problem.
Paul Delaney from the Wexford Cornmarket Project – that deals with substance misuse in Wexford – says that the figures represent what they are experiencing on the ground.
In an interview with South East Radio News Mr. Delaney explained:
“We are seeing an increase in what is referred to as the poor mans cocaine called snow blow. That’s playing havoc with peoples health and their cognitive functions. Particularly in Wexford town there is a lot of aggression and a lot of anti social behavior as a consequence of it.”
David Hynes, a Wexford addiction counsellor says that the use of cocaine in Wexford has increased three fold and he is seeing an increase in the number of women presenting with cocaine addictions. He outlined the negative effects that cocaine use can have when speaking on South East Radio this afternoon.
“Now it’s (cocaine) used by so many people and I’ve seen a huge increase in females’. While it may give you a quick high, the agitation and panic and the feeling of persecution can come with it. You have heart disease and stroke and many other different issues that can come from cocaine use.”
Paul Delaney went on to say that they are struggling with such an influx in ‘problem drug use’ and they are working with the HSE to come up with an adequate response but that in itself is difficult.
“In relation to heroin we have methadone to ween people away from that drug, but its not a simple with cocaine and snow blow, it requires much more intensive efforts.”
When asked about the solution Mr. Hynes said that there needs to be “a very substantial increase funding because during the crash a lot of funding that was given to projects like the Cornmarket project was cut back on and it has never come back to where it should be”.
Chief Superintendent for Wexford, Derek Hughes has said that he has deployed additional resources to the drug unit in Wexford.
He told Morning Mix that “drugs is an absolute priority and I look forward to being held accountable by the people of Wexford”.