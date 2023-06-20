Rise of 162% in ‘Problem Drug Use’ in Wexford

Just over 12-thousand people were treated for ‘problem drug use’ last year.

Cocaine was the most commonly reported drug, accounting for one in three cases.

The Health Research Board says it was followed by opioids and cannabis.

Here in Wexford the HRB figures are up 162%- with reports of Snow Blow becoming a bigger problem.

Paul Delaney from the Wexford Cornmarket Project – that deals with substance misuse in Wexford – says that the figures represent what they are experiencing on the ground.

In an interview with South East Radio News Mr. Delaney explained:

“We are seeing an increase in what is referred to as the poor mans cocaine called snow blow. That’s playing havoc with peoples health and their cognitive functions. Particularly in Wexford town there is a lot of aggression and a lot of anti social behavior as a consequence of it.”

David Hynes, a Wexford addiction counsellor says that the use of cocaine in Wexford has increased three fold and he is seeing an increase in the number of women presenting with cocaine addictions. He outlined the negative effects that cocaine use can have when speaking on South East Radio this afternoon.

“Now it’s (cocaine) used by so many people and I’ve seen a huge increase in females’. While it may give you a quick high, the agitation and panic and the feeling of persecution can come with it. You have heart disease and stroke and many other different issues that can come from cocaine use.”