€1.25m in once-off funding for Wexford voluntary and community providers

A total of 56 community and voluntary groups across Co Wexford are to receive grants from the Department of Health to a total of €1.25m.
The grants are designed to help these groups in their really important work in all our communities to deal with rising costs. The largest grant of over €208,000 is to go to St Aidan’s Services in Gorey.
Senator Malcolm Byrne, says “Like everybody else, groups in our communities have faced rising costs in recent times and government has to help as the services provided are essential and often support the most vulnerable. The 56 groups across Wexford are critical to health and social care across the County.”
He added that,“I know many of these groups and the wonderful work they do. Some had asked me to try ensure that government support was made available to help with rising costs. This announcement will at least help meet some of those challenges.”
Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne has also welcomed the funding “I’m delighted to confirm that my Government colleagues and I have allocated funds to over 50 voluntary health organisations in County Wexford.
“I’m confident that some of these grants will go a long way towards helping voluntary health organisations in the smooth continuation of their care services as they deal with the challenges posed by inflation.
Minister Browne listed some of the other organisations that will benefit: “Over €287,000 will be distributed to County Wexford Community Workshop services in Enniscorthy and New Ross. Ard Aoibhinn in Wexford (An Breacadh Nua) will benefit from a grant worth €179,477. Brothers of Charity Services, which oversees services in Duffcarrig, Ballymoney, will receive over €73,000.
“I’m delighted that these grants will make a difference to many voluntary health organisations in County Wexford and I will continue to do my utmost to work with Government colleagues to assist these hard-working voluntary health organisations”, Minister Browne concluded.
See full list below:
Active Connections Company Limited by Guarantee
5,643
Aiseanna Tacaiochta Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaiochta
6,965
An Breacadh Nua
179,477
Autism Initiatives Ireland Company Limited by Guarantee
8,838
Ballycanew-Ballyoughter Community Development Association Company Limited By Guarantee
1,000
Barrow Valley Enterprise for Adult Members with Special Needs Company Limited by Guarantee
4,898
Bloomfield Care Centre Company Limited by Guarantee
21,226
Brothers of Charity Services Ireland
73,227
Bunclody Day Care Centre
1,526
Camphill Communities of Ireland
21,875
Clonroche Development Association
1,000
Co Wexford Community Workshop (New Ross) Company Limited by Guarantee
89,412
Co. Wexford Community Workshop (Enniscorthy) Company Limited by Guarantee
198,657
County Wexford Home Care Team Company Limited By Guarantee
7,061
Depaul Ireland
7,278
Enniscorthy Community Services Council
1,766
Name of Section 38 / Section 39
Family Carers Ireland
2,720
Family Life Service Ferns Company Limited By Guarantee
1,000
Ferns Diocesan Youth Service Company Limited by Guarantee
14,939
Focus Ireland Company Limited by Guarantee
3,016
Grantstown Day Care Centre
7,372
Grow In Ireland
4,316
Hope Cancer Support Centre
2,003
Irish Advocacy Network Company Limited by Guarantee
1,657
Irish Wheelchair Association Company Limited by Guarantee
38,062
Kilmuckridge Community & Family Resource Enterprise Limited
1,000
Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall Society
1,000
Mental Health Ireland
3,526
NCBI Services
4,672
New Ross Community Social Services
1,000
Our Lady of Fatima School
1,000
Peter Bradley Foundation Company Limited by Guarantee
32,788
Praxis Care (Republic of Ireland)
80,788
Raheen Community Development Group Company Limited by Guarantee
1,386
County
Wexford
Name of Section 38 / Section 39
Rehab Group (Community Support – Care)
17,782
Rehab Group (Learning NLN)
12,023
Schizophrenia Association of Ireland
4,591
Senior Citizens Concern Ltd – Ramsgrange
2,990
St. Aidan’s Day Care Centre Company Limited by Guarantee
208,824
St. Bridget’s Day Care Centre
4,754
St. Mary’s Day Care Centre
4,594
St. Patrick’s Special School
8,067
Stewarts Care Limited
1,869
Sunbeam House Services Company Limited by Guarantee
1,978
Taghmon Day Care Centre
1,000
The Alzheimer Society of Ireland
14,660
The Cheshire Foundation in Ireland
11,701
The Collective Sensory Group Company Limited By Guarantee
12,599
The National Association for the Deaf
19,782
Waterford Healing Arts Trust
1,000
Waterford Intellectual Disability Association Company Limited by Guarantee
9,458
Wexford Disability Development (C.I.L.) Company Limited by Guarantee
16,906
Wexford Local Development
6,546
County
Wexford
Name of Section 38 / Section 39
Wexford Meals on Wheels
1,280
Wexford Mental Health Association
1,761
Windmill Therapeutic (Training) Unit Company Limited by Guarantee
53,928
Grand Total
1,250,186
