€1.25m in once-off funding for Wexford voluntary and community providers

A total of 56 community and voluntary groups across Co Wexford are to receive grants from the Department of Health to a total of €1.25m.

The grants are designed to help these groups in their really important work in all our communities to deal with rising costs. The largest grant of over €208,000 is to go to St Aidan’s Services in Gorey.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, says “Like everybody else, groups in our communities have faced rising costs in recent times and government has to help as the services provided are essential and often support the most vulnerable. The 56 groups across Wexford are critical to health and social care across the County.”

He added that,“I know many of these groups and the wonderful work they do. Some had asked me to try ensure that government support was made available to help with rising costs. This announcement will at least help meet some of those challenges.”

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne has also welcomed the funding “I’m delighted to confirm that my Government colleagues and I have allocated funds to over 50 voluntary health organisations in County Wexford.

“I’m confident that some of these grants will go a long way towards helping voluntary health organisations in the smooth continuation of their care services as they deal with the challenges posed by inflation.

Minister Browne listed some of the other organisations that will benefit: “Over €287,000 will be distributed to County Wexford Community Workshop services in Enniscorthy and New Ross. Ard Aoibhinn in Wexford (An Breacadh Nua) will benefit from a grant worth €179,477. Brothers of Charity Services, which oversees services in Duffcarrig, Ballymoney, will receive over €73,000.

“I’m delighted that these grants will make a difference to many voluntary health organisations in County Wexford and I will continue to do my utmost to work with Government colleagues to assist these hard-working voluntary health organisations”, Minister Browne concluded.

See full list below:

Active Connections Company Limited by Guarantee 5,643 Aiseanna Tacaiochta Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaiochta 6,965 An Breacadh Nua 179,477 Autism Initiatives Ireland Company Limited by Guarantee 8,838 Ballycanew-Ballyoughter Community Development Association Company Limited By Guarantee 1,000 Barrow Valley Enterprise for Adult Members with Special Needs Company Limited by Guarantee 4,898 Bloomfield Care Centre Company Limited by Guarantee 21,226 Brothers of Charity Services Ireland 73,227 Bunclody Day Care Centre 1,526 Camphill Communities of Ireland 21,875 Clonroche Development Association 1,000 Co Wexford Community Workshop (New Ross) Company Limited by Guarantee 89,412 Co. Wexford Community Workshop (Enniscorthy) Company Limited by Guarantee 198,657 County Wexford Home Care Team Company Limited By Guarantee 7,061 Depaul Ireland 7,278 Enniscorthy Community Services Council 1,766 Name of Section 38 / Section 39 Family Carers Ireland 2,720 Family Life Service Ferns Company Limited By Guarantee 1,000 Ferns Diocesan Youth Service Company Limited by Guarantee 14,939 Focus Ireland Company Limited by Guarantee 3,016 Grantstown Day Care Centre 7,372 Grow In Ireland 4,316 Hope Cancer Support Centre 2,003 Irish Advocacy Network Company Limited by Guarantee 1,657 Irish Wheelchair Association Company Limited by Guarantee 38,062 Kilmuckridge Community & Family Resource Enterprise Limited 1,000 Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall Society 1,000 Mental Health Ireland 3,526 NCBI Services 4,672 New Ross Community Social Services 1,000 Our Lady of Fatima School 1,000 Peter Bradley Foundation Company Limited by Guarantee 32,788 Praxis Care (Republic of Ireland) 80,788 Raheen Community Development Group Company Limited by Guarantee 1,386 County Wexford Name of Section 38 / Section 39 Rehab Group (Community Support – Care) 17,782 Rehab Group (Learning NLN) 12,023 Schizophrenia Association of Ireland 4,591 Senior Citizens Concern Ltd – Ramsgrange 2,990 St. Aidan’s Day Care Centre Company Limited by Guarantee 208,824 St. Bridget’s Day Care Centre 4,754 St. Mary’s Day Care Centre 4,594 St. Patrick’s Special School 8,067 Stewarts Care Limited 1,869 Sunbeam House Services Company Limited by Guarantee 1,978 Taghmon Day Care Centre 1,000 The Alzheimer Society of Ireland 14,660 The Cheshire Foundation in Ireland 11,701 The Collective Sensory Group Company Limited By Guarantee 12,599 The National Association for the Deaf 19,782 Waterford Healing Arts Trust 1,000 Waterford Intellectual Disability Association Company Limited by Guarantee 9,458 Wexford Disability Development (C.I.L.) Company Limited by Guarantee 16,906 Wexford Local Development 6,546 County Wexford Name of Section 38 / Section 39 Wexford Meals on Wheels 1,280 Wexford Mental Health Association 1,761 Windmill Therapeutic (Training) Unit Company Limited by Guarantee 53,928 Grand Total 1,250,186