€1.5 million investment has been announced for Wexford under the first ever Community Recognition Fund.

It has been announced that €1,509,870 Community Recognition Fund grants will benefit County Wexford communities.

The 50 million euro community recognition fund is designed to support and reward communities that have welcomed Ukrainian refugees to their locality.

27 projects across the county of Wexford are to receive funding.Projects range from large scale sports facilities to smaller upgrades to community centres. The successful projects receiving funding today are:

Enniscorthy Community Allotments Geodesic Dome for Training Centre at Enniscorthy Community Allotments €20,000

Templeshannon Community and Childcare Ltd. Heating upgrade to existing building €38,308

Enniscorthy District Purchase of 2 special needs bicycles for Enniscorthy €12,000

St. Aidan’s Hall, Bunclody. Improvements to the Community Centre – St. Aidan’s Hall, Bunclody €30,000

Wexford Co Council Amenity project at Belfield, Enniscorthy €110,000

Gorey/Kilmuckridge Municipal District Upgrade to heating system at Kilmuckridge community centre €25,000

Riverchapel Community Freecycle committee Equipment for the “freecycle” centre at Riverchapel Community Complex €5,000

Riverchapel Community Complex Development Group Extension to the community indoor facility at the Riverchapel Community complex €120,000

Ballycanew Ballyoughter Community Development Association Training facility at Ballycanew €20,000

Gorey Family Resource Centre Development of counselling rooms at new Family Resource Centre building in Gorey €63,278

Gorey/Kilmuckridge Municipal District Playground and public amenity Phase 1 €75,000

Templeudigan Parish Refurbishment of play equipment at Playground €4,000

St. Abban’s National School Community Garden (serving Ballinaboola/Carrigbyrne) Development of sensory garden to serve the school and the local community €20,000

New Ross Municipal District Sensory garden at Pearse Park, The Quay, New Ross €30,000

Fethard Community Development Association Community garden at designated site adjacent to national school €30,000

St James GAA Club, serving Fethard-on-sea Refurbishment of walking track €20,000

36th Ramsgrange Scouts – serving Fethard-on-sea Scout Yard upgrade €5,000

Fethard Community Development Association Improvements to the Community Centre – St. Mary’s Hall €122,703

Duncannon AFC -serving Fethard-on-Sea Redevelopment of club grounds €40,000

Rosslare District Public realm improvements including bus shelter/public lighting/safe crossing at Killinick €85,000

Write By The Sea -Audio Visual equipment in Stella Maris Centre Audio Visual equipment at Stella Marris Centre €4,000

Rosslare Harbour Development Board CLG New structure at back of proposed Community Resource Centre at Rosslare Harbour €200,129

Cois Barry Community House Updating of toilets at Cois Barry Community House €10,000

Wexford Co Council Redevelopment of the Playground at Kilmore Quay €145,000

Wexford Co Council New MUGA at Ferndale Park adjacent to new proposed boxing club €100,000

Wexford Co Council Trail improvement works at The Rocks in Maudlintown €94,858

Wexford Access 2000 Energy Improvements to building €5,000

The Fund aims to support the development of facilities that will be used by all members of the community.