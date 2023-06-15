€10 million Tillage Incentive Scheme 2023 for Wexford applicants

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that the 2023 Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) is now open for applications.

Commenting on the scheme, Minister Browne outlined how “the Tillage Incentive Scheme was first launched in 2022, as a direct result of the impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains arising from the situation in Ukraine and the availability and price of animal feed and fertilisers here. I regularly discuss matters affecting County Wexford farmers with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD. I’m glad that the Minister has recognised the continued impact on County Wexford farmers, which has led to the scheme’s extension into 2023.

“I understand that the Tillage Incentive Scheme in 2022 was a success with a 6% (over 20,000 hectares) increase in tillage area over 2021. My Government colleagues and I are keen to see the continued growth of the tillage sector as highlighted in the Food Vision 2030 Strategy and more recently in the Climate Action Plan where a target has been set to increase the area under tillage crops to 400,000ha by 2030.

The Tillage Incentive Scheme aims to provide support to Tillage farmers who continue to maintain the current tillage area converted under TIS 2022 and allow for additional conversion to tillage crops in 2023.

The overall budget for the Tillage Incentive Scheme is €10 million, and provides for two rates of payment –

A payment of €400 per hectare for area newly converted to Tillage in 2023

A maintenance payment of €200 per hectare for area converted in 2022 and a farmer maintaining their tillage area in 2023.

Both rates are subject to compliance with the Terms and Conditions of the Scheme, which can be found on the Department’s website.

Farmers wishing to apply for the 2023 Tillage Incentive Scheme should do so through www.agfood.ie before the closing date of 7th July 2023.