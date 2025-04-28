€112 Million Paid Out for Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, Reviving Over 2,000 Homes

The Irish government has paid out over €112 million in Vacant Property Refurbishment Grants, helping bring more than 2,000 vacant homes back into use across the country.

Since the scheme’s launch in July 2022, over 12,400 applications have been submitted. The most recent figures, released by Minister for Housing Wexford TD James Browne, show a significant increase in grant payments, with over 630 grants issued in the first quarter of 2025 alone—far surpassing the 146 grants paid out in the same period last year.

The grant scheme has made a noticeable impact, especially in cities, towns, and rural areas, revitalizing communities by turning vacant and derelict properties into homes. A new interactive map has been launched, showing the distribution of grants across Ireland, with “before and after” images of some completed refurbishments.

To date, €112.5 million has been paid out to 2,096 applicants, and the grant scheme is expected to continue at a strong pace throughout 2025 as more refurbishment projects are completed.

