€112,500 Announced for Pier Repairs at Courtown Harbour

North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne has welcomed the announcement of €112,500 in Government funding for essential pier repairs at Courtown Harbour.

The funding, confirmed this morning, will be supplemented by additional contributions from Wexford County Council. The works come in response to recent storm damage and are seen as a necessary step in maintaining the harbour’s infrastructure.

“This is much-needed work after the damage caused by recent storms,” Deputy Byrne said, highlighting the urgency of the repairs.

While welcoming the investment, he also called for a longer-term vision for Courtown’s development, stating that the ultimate goal should be the creation of a marina in the area.

“This morning’s announcement is very welcome, but we need a strategic plan for the future of Courtown,” he added.

The funding is expected to enable repairs to begin shortly, helping to ensure the harbour remains safe and functional for both local and commercial use.

