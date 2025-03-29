€12.5 million roads investment sees funding for Rosslare’s Port Access Road, Ballygillane Roundabout and Larkins’ Cross

Over €12.5 million has been secured for improvements to Wexford’s roads.

The figure is part of an overall nationwide investment of €633 million.

One of the roads which will see advancement is the Rosslare Harbour Port Access Road, which secured €2 million as part of the overall investment.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Rosslare Councillor Ger Carthy gave his reaction to the investment, saying:

“I certainly welcome the investment of €2 million in the delivery of the Port Access Road. It’ll be an integral part of the completion of the Oilgate to Rosslare motorway.

I also welcome the investment in the Ballygillane Roundabout and the investment also in the design of new safety traffic calming works for the village of Tagoat, something I’ve worked on for a long time. And indeed, Larkins’ Cross saw the substantial investment in the County of Wexford – and I certainly welcome that.”

Related