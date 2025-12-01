€13.6 Million Funding Announced for River Barrier Mitigation Projects Across Wexford and Nationwide

Minister James Browne and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan have announced a €13.6 million investment for 103 river barrier projects under the Barrier Mitigation Programme. The funding, provided by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, aims to restore free-flowing rivers by addressing physical barriers such as dams, weirs and sluices that obstruct fish migration and degrade river ecosystems.

Several Wexford areas will benefit from the funding, including Ballycarney Bridge, Millpound Sluice, Rathvilly Weir, Bunclody Weir, Pallis Perched Culvert, Old Ballyanne Bridge and Pollmounty Sluice. These projects are part of a nationwide effort led by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) to improve river connectivity, enhance aquatic ecosystems and support fish populations.

Minister Browne highlighted that the projects would significantly improve water quality and biodiversity, with work expected to take place over the next 1-5 years.

The Barrier Mitigation Programme is a key component of the Government’s 2024 Water Action Plan, focusing on addressing man-made barriers that hinder natural water flow and the species dependent on healthy river systems.

