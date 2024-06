This years Hope & Dream has raised a significant amount of money for vital services at the Hope centre in Enniscorthy

All the monies raised remain in Wexford and support the running costs of the centre

Despite torrential rain and hailstones massive crowds descended on Enniscorthy and the final audited Figure raised is €143,681

Volunteer Michael Jordan said this is way up on last years total

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Jordan said every person who takes part counts

