€150,000 Announced to Support Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025

Wexford is set to receive €150,000 in government funding to support the hosting of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025, as announced today by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD.

The funding, allocated to Wexford County Council, will go towards essential infrastructure and logistical support as the town prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for one of Ireland’s biggest cultural events.

The Fleadh will take place from August 3rd to 10th, 2025, showcasing the very best in traditional Irish music, dance, language, and community spirit.

Minister Browne described the Fleadh as a “class event” that captures the heart of Irish culture and praised the work of Wexford County Council and local volunteers:

“The Fleadh in Wexford is celebrating the living tradition and has really focused on making performances and spaces accessible to a wide group of people of all ages and backgrounds.”

The funding matches a similar €150,000 provided in 2024 and is expected to provide a significant boost to local tourism and the economy.

With preparations well underway, the 2025 Fleadh promises to be another unforgettable week for the county and the country.

For more information and updates, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie.

