€190 Million Shortfall for Wexford Roads

At today’s budget meeting, it was confirmed that Co. Wexford faces a significant shortfall of €190 million for essential road maintenance and infrastructure projects.

Local representative Aoife Rose O’Brien has strongly condemned the situation, describing it as “an outright disgrace” that the county continues to be neglected in terms of central government funding.

O’Brien pointed out that local taxpayers are contributing through road tax and property tax, yet the government has failed to provide adequate financial support for the region. She stressed that Wexford residents deserve better, and immediate action is needed to address this critical funding gap, which directly impacts road safety and infrastructure across the county.

Earlier this year it was announced that Co. Wexford was to received €23,310,350 in the roads budget.There is a significant gap between this and the true cost of necessary road repairs. Not to mention that it is €130,000 short on last years budget.

