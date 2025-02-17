€200 Million is needed to repair our roads in Wexford let alone €20 million

Last Friday it was announced that Co. Wexford was to received €23,310,350 in the roads budget.

There is a significant gap between this and the true cost of necessary road repairs. Not to mention that it is €130,000 short on last years budget.

The county’s road conditions have worsened over the years, & it would need an estimated €194 million to bring Wexford’s roads back to a good standard.

That’s according to Director of Services Eamonn Hore. Speaking on Morning Mix earlier today he said this year’s allocation of €23.3 million, included €700,000 for severe weather damage, but that that was far from sufficient to tackle the backlog of repairs. According to Mr. Hore, while €12 million is earmarked for the restoration and improvement of roads, this will only cover 93 kilometers of Wexford’s 3,522 kilometers of non-national roads.

Despite these grim figures, Eamonn Hore remains hopeful due to a recent change in the programme for government. For the first time, there is recognition of counties like Wexford, where road conditions are particularly poor. The new programme promises to match local contributions with government funding, potentially providing an extra €6-8 million annually for Wexford. This additional funding could significantly impact the county’s ability to address the backlog over the next decade.

While Wexford County Council has received some funding for severe weather-related damage, such as the €160,000 for embankment repairs at Wellington Bridge, Hore acknowledged that this is only a small part of the broader issue. A full recovery will require more consistent and targeted funding.

As for the future, Mr. Hore and other local representatives continue to advocate for more support. Wexford’s seven Oireachtas members and the council are pushing for the necessary funding to address the ongoing challenges.

Meanwhile Aontu Councillor Jim Codd said there were areas in his district that have simply been forgotten about when it comes to road maintenance. Constituents have reached out to him all weekend he said, sending images of the appalling state of local roads. Some of these roads have not seen proper maintenance for decades. Many of these roads have no proper foundations, meaning any repairs are temporary at best, as potholes and cracks are washed away with every storm.

“It’s time we accept the reality that we are not maintaining the roads,” Jim said. He pointed out that the region, especially its agricultural areas, requires solid foundations for the roads, as well as a significant drainage program to prevent flooding. Just last Friday, areas like Longridge and Grantstown were rendered impassable due to flooding, with homes in danger because the drainage systems couldn’t cope with the water.

While the government’s budget for road safety and improvements includes a few fixes here and there, Jim Codd believes these are only temporary solutions that do little to address the broader issue. “We need a comprehensive plan, not just a bit here and a bit there,” he added. “Central government must accept that the roads in South Wexford are far behind those in other counties. We need more funding and better solutions.”

