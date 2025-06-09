€23 million has been approved to improve social housing across Ireland.

The funding targets adaptations for older people, those with disabilities, and overcrowded homes.

It includes stair-lifts, ramps, and even full extensions to support independent living.

County Wexford has been allocated over €550,000, a 25% increase on last year.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne says:

“I’m delighted to announce 23 million euros in funding for the Disabled Persons Grant.

This funding will significantly improve housing conditions for older tenants and those with disabilities.

It will also help tackle overcrowding and social housing and offer an alternative for those

currently living in overcrowded private accommodation.

This game also clearly demonstrates this government’s commitment to enabling older and disabled

people to continue to live independently.

For County Wexford, the sum awarded is 550,496 euros and an increase of almost 25%”.

