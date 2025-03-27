€230,000 awarded for repair and protection of two heritage buildings in Wexford

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, has today announced that €230,000 will be awarded to two projects in Wexford to help repair and protect landmark buildings as part of this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF).

The projects awarded funding in Wexford include:

€100,620 for Rathaspeck Church, Churchtown, Rathaspeck for repairs to roof, rainwater goods and windows at this disused rural church, with links to nearby Johnstown Castle. Works will facilitate plans to reuse the building for community and cultural use.

for Rathaspeck Church, Churchtown, Rathaspeck for repairs to roof, rainwater goods and windows at this disused rural church, with links to nearby Johnstown Castle. Works will facilitate plans to reuse the building for community and cultural use. €130,000 for Ballast House, Crescent Quay, Co. Wexford for repairs to roof, rainwater goods and render at this prominent town centre building. Owned by the local authority, works will facilitate reuse plans to bring the property back into use as office space.

Alongside other heritage funding streams such as the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the recently re-opened Conservation Advice Grant Scheme, the HSF aims to conserve, protect, and promote the use of historic buildings across our cities, towns, villages, and countryside.

The funding recipients will benefit from the preservation of their historic structures, ensuring their long-term sustainability and usability. From providing safe and restored residential homes to supporting vital services like supported accommodation, these projects will have a lasting impact on their communities.

Operated on a match-funding basis, the HSF promotes the investment of private capital into the preservation and rejuvenation of our architectural heritage. In addition to the €3.5m of HSF funding committed today, it is estimated that grantees will invest a further €7.6m on these projects, which will support the work of traditional craftspeople while bringing many of our landmark buildings back to their former glory.

Announcing the list of successful projects, Minister James Browne TD, said:

“I am delighted to welcome this funding to protect landmark buildings in Wexford, which will enhance the character and amenity of the communities concerned. The works funded will secure the integrity of these sites for the enjoyment of future generations, and enhance the sustainability of local economies with great benefits for employment, tourism, and the environment.”

“The success of the Historic Structures Fund is a result of the close working relationship between my Department and the Local Authorities, particularly the Architectural Conservation Officers, Heritage Officers and planning and administrative staff at local level who make these schemes possible and help ensure that these structures are maintained and restored for the benefit of their communities and for future generations. I look forward to seeing these projects progress.”

Related