€3.3 Million Paid Out in Wexford to Revive 61 Vacant Homes

Wexford has seen a major boost in housing stock thanks to the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, with €3.3 million in funding already paid out to restore 61 previously vacant homes.

The grant, introduced in July 2022, supports property owners in returning derelict or vacant houses to residential use. 436 applications have been submitted in County Wexford to date, with 280 approvals and grant payments continuing as projects are completed.

The initiative is part of a broader national effort to tackle housing shortages while breathing new life into empty buildings. Across Ireland, over €112 million has been allocated under the scheme, enabling the return of more than 2,000 homes to use.

A new interactive map launched by the Department of Housing showcases the scheme’s impact, including data by county and before-and-after images of restored homes. You can view the map and Q1 2025 statistics here.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, welcomed the progress, stating:

“This grant is not just restoring homes — it’s revitalising entire communities. The strong uptake in Wexford shows just how important this initiative is in helping to solve the housing crisis at a local level.”

