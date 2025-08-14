€309,457 Allocated to Wexford Outdoor Projects Under National Scheme

Fine Gael TD for Wicklow-Wexford, Brian Brennan, has welcomed the announcement of €309,457 in funding for outdoor recreation projects across County Wexford as part of the 2024/25 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

The funding will support eight local projects, aimed at improving and developing outdoor amenities such as walking and cycling trails, beach facilities, and accessibility features. These upgrades will include resurfacing paths, installing trail furniture, improving signage, and conducting feasibility studies for new routes.

Among the key projects receiving funding are:

€40,000 for Crory Lane link to Edenvale Walk Trail – resurfacing and drainage works

€38,052 for Morriscastle Beach Viewing Stand – construction of an accessible viewing area and installation of beach mats

€30,000 for Sweetwalk Trail – resurfacing 200m of the trail and planting enhancements

€49,500 for a Blackstairs Recreation Trail Feasibility Study – exploring a potential new walking and cycling route connecting multiple towns

Deputy Brennan praised the announcement, stating:

“We are extraordinarily lucky to live in a place with such an abundance of natural beauty. It is really important that we continue to invest in the infrastructure to ensure that these areas remain accessible and open for everyone.”

He also emphasized the dual value of these amenities for community wellbeing and rural tourism, and commended local groups and stakeholders for their ongoing work in developing recreational spaces.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme provides funding across four key measures, ranging from small-scale improvements to large strategic trail developments, with up to 90% funding support.

