€30m is being invested into water services in Co. Wexford.

30 million euro is being invested into water services in Co. Wexford.

That’s according to Director of services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore. He says within the next number of weeks construction will begin on water facilities, infrastructure and pipelines. A number of areas in the county have seen severe issues with water over the last number of years. Upgrades on the Creagh Water Treatment Plant are due to commence in February.

On Monday, Uisce Éireann announced that they will begin working on the project at Creagh in conjunction with Wexford County Council in the coming weeks. The completed upgrade will improve and modernise the water treatment process at the plant,. The works will mean ensuring raw water is treated to the highest of water quality standards as required by the European Union Council Directive.

The works will be carried out by EPS Limited on behalf of Uisce Éireann, and are expected to be completed by early 2024. Upgrades will include the installation of an Ultra Violet (UV) device as the primary disinfection system, the installation of warning systems to future proof protection at the plant, the introduction of additional treatment capacity and upgrades to the chlorination system. The central controls and automation systems will also be upgraded.