€51M Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme Moves Forward

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran T.D., and Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Eddie Taaffe, met with elected representatives from the Enniscorthy Municipal District to reaffirm their shared commitment to the progression of the Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme.

The scheme, which forms part of the Government’s wider strategy under Project Ireland 2040, will be delivered in two phases.

Phase 1 includes the removal of the Seamus Rafter Bridge — a known obstruction during flood events — and the construction of a new road and pedestrian bridge. Phase 2 will complete the remaining flood protection infrastructure for the town.

During the meeting, officials outlined the upcoming milestones in the project timeline:

A Public Consultation Day is scheduled for May 2025 to present the design options and preferred approach for Phase 1.

A planning application for Phase 1 will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in the second quarter of 2026.

An engineering consultant will be appointed in the third quarter of 2025 to advance Phase 2.

The Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme has a total approved budget of approximately €51 million and will be funded through the Government’s 2030 National Development Plan, which allocates €1.3 billion for flood relief measures, including climate adaptation.

Once complete, the scheme is expected to protect around 326 properties — including 159 homes and 167 businesses — from future flood events.

