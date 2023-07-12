€52,000 in suspected cannabis seized in New Ross property

€52,000 in suspected cannabis has been seized in a property in the New Ross district.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the New Ross Detective Unit Revenue seized approximately 2.6kg of the suspected drug.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Wexford.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.