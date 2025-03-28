€633 Million in Funding for National Roads, Including N11/N25

Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, has announced a significant funding allocation of €633 million for national roads.

The funding includes €502 million from Exchequer Capital funds through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for 2025, alongside €98 million for Public-Private Partnerships and €33 million for regular maintenance by local authorities.

This allocation represents a €92 million increase from 2024 and is part of the National Development Plan (NDP), which aims to enhance the national road network throughout the decade.

Notably, the N11/N25 Oilgate/Rosslare Project will also receive funding which should improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.

