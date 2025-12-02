€701,831 in Payments for Wexford Farmers under Beef Welfare Scheme 2025

Wexford’s farmers are set to benefit from €701,831 in payments under the Beef Welfare Scheme 2025 announced by Minister James Browne TD.

Aimed at enhancing economic efficiency and animal health the scheme supports actions like meal feeding, vaccinations and testing for suckler calves.

In total, €28.07 million has been distributed across 24,214 farmers nationwide including 465 farmers in Wexford.

Payments for eligible farmers can reach up to €3,015 for 45 calves.

Minister Browne also highlighted that further funding of €28 million has been secured for 2026 ensuring continued support for the sector.

