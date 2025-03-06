€847,124.39 in Unpaid District Court Fines in Wexford

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has condemned the widespread issue of unpaid district court fines, describing the inability of the courts service to collect these fines as a “slap in the face” to the victims of crime. Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show that almost €45 million in unpaid fines have accumulated across Ireland’s district courts since 2020, with Wexford contributing a significant portion of that total.

In Wexford alone, €847,124.39 in unpaid district court fines remain outstanding, with 3,265 fines still yet to be collected. The numbers paint a troubling picture of an ineffective system, with over €124,000 still due from 2020 alone, and an additional €362,000 remaining unpaid from 2021 and 2022. This brings into sharp focus the persistent issue of fine recovery in the county.

Ní Mhurchú, a former barrister, emphasized the seriousness of the issue, particularly in the context of crimes such as drink driving, theft, assault, and shoplifting. She stated, “What does this say to the victims who have been impacted by these crimes? We are imposing fines that a percentage of criminals are choosing to ignore, and it seems there is little being done to enforce them.” She also pointed out that the failure to collect these fines undermines the justice system and creates a sense of impunity among offenders.

A Financial Opportunity Missed

Ní Mhurchú also highlighted the significant financial impact of unpaid fines. With €45 million left uncollected across Ireland, she argued that this amount could be used to fund essential public services such as domestic violence refuges, road safety campaigns, and additional Garda presence on the streets. “€45 million would make a substantial difference to communities, yet it remains uncollected,” she remarked.

She also noted the rising number of road deaths in Ireland and questioned how improvements could be expected when individuals fined for traffic offences may choose not to pay their fines. “How can we expect any improvement in road safety when those fined for traffic offences may choose not to pay the fine?” Ní Mhurchú asked.

The Fines (Payment and Recovery) Act 2014: A Law That Isn’t Working

Ní Mhurchú argued that the Fines (Payment and Recovery) Act 2014, which was introduced to streamline the recovery of unpaid fines, is failing to deliver results. The Act provides for alternative measures such as payment plans, attachment of earnings, community service, and even the appointment of receivers to recover fines. Yet, Ní Mhurchú believes these measures are not being properly implemented by the courts service.

“Clearly, the Courts Service is not implementing the measures set out in the 2014 Act,” Ní Mhurchú said. “The Act allows for measures up to and including taking someone’s social welfare or salary to pay the fines due. Is this being done?” She pointed out that over €2.2 million is still owed from 2020 and more than €5.5 million from 2021, suggesting that the current system is failing to enforce payments effectively.

A Call for Reform

Ní Mhurchú has called for the issue of unpaid district court fines to be included in the upcoming review of the criminal justice system, which was promised in the 2025 Programme for Government. She stressed that the current situation cannot continue and urged for a “get tough” approach to deal with criminals who feel they can ignore court orders without consequence.

With Wexford’s unpaid fines contributing to a much larger national problem, the need for reform is clear.

Related