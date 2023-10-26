€918,000 worth of cocaine seized at Rosslare Europort

It has been announced that €918,000 worth of cocaine has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

Yesterday, as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Daithí and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, Revenue officers seized over 13 kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of over €918,000 at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit drugs were discovered when a Bulgarian-registered cab unit was stopped and searched, having earlier arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

