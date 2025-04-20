Easter Commemorations In Wexford

The annual Easter Sunday commemoration is taking place today, starting from Crescent Quay Wexford for a procession to Crosstown Cemetery for 1 O Clock

Johnny Mythen TD will be the main speaker.

And tomorrow Monday an assembly will take place at 12 noon for an event at Murrintown.

Also tomorrow, newly elected Sinn Féin TD for the Wicklow-Wexford constituency Fionntán Ó Súileabháin will be the main speaker at the commemorations in Enniscorthy.

The assembly will take place at the Seamus Rafter Bridge at 2pm, followed by a procession through the town to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Enniscorthy.

