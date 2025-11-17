Ed Murphy Appointed New President of County Wexford Chamber

County Wexford Chamber is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Murphy as its new President following the AGM on November 11.

Ed, an experienced entrepreneur and investor, is the founder of the GreenTech HQ Innovation Hub in Enniscorthy and co-founder of Platinum Homecare Ltd, one of Ireland’s fastest-growing businesses.

In his role as President, Ed aims to strengthen Wexford’s business environment, focusing on supporting local entrepreneurs and driving economic growth.

One of his first priorities will be the launch of the Chamber’s Strategic Plan for 2026-2028 in early December, which will seek to foster job creation and provide support to both new and established businesses.

The Chamber also looks forward to Ed profiling the many successful businesses in Wexford to inspire others and showcase the county as a prime location for business growth.

Related