Edermine Bridge will remain closed until further notice due to damage cause by Road Traffic Accident.

The Bridge will remain closed while the damage is being assessed and the bridge is made safe to re-open.

Local diversion in place.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Gardaí said they received a report of anaccident at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday and when they went to the scene discovered a tractor, which was pulling a trailer at the time, having collided with the barrier and partially going through it.

No-one was injured in the accident and only one vehicle was involved.