Eight Co. Wexford stores bring home Gala Excellence Awards

Eight Gala convenience stores from throughout Wexford have been awarded the Gala Award for excellence in retail at the 2024 Gala Annual Awards, which took place at Lawlor’s of Naas, Co. Kildare. The awards evening, hosted by sports broadcaster and chat show host, Jacqui Hurley, marked a celebration for the Gala Retail Group, highlighting the achievements of the 200+ Gala Stores all over Ireland.

Presented to stores that are deemed ‘outstanding’ following a comprehensive and independent assessment process, the Gala Excellence Awards recognise quality in retailing throughout the Gala Group.

The Wexford stores that received the Gala Excellence Awards at the event were Manor Forecourts Gala, The Duffry; Manor Forecourts Gala, Bunclody; Manor Forecourts Gala, Clonroche; Murphy’s Gala, Kilanerin; Cullen’s Gala, Adamstown; Manor Forecourts Gala, Courtown; Manor Forecourts Gala, Raheen and Manor Forecourts Gala, Bosheen.

Speaking at the awards dinner, Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail, congratulated the winning stores: “This year’s Gala Excellence Awards are a true testament to the dedication and commitment that our retailers bring to their communities. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, it’s an especially poignant moment to recognise the outstanding efforts of our Gala stores across County Wexford, who have gone above and beyond in delivering quality and service to their customers.

“These awards not only honour the exceptional standards these stores maintain daily but also highlight the incredible journey Gala Retail has undertaken over the past 25 years. We are proud to have grown into a network of over 200 stores across Ireland, and we wish them continued success in the coming year and look forward to celebrating their future accomplishments.’’

Reflecting on the year, Mr. Desmond spoke about the success of the Gala Group which continues to see sales growth year on year. In the last 12 months, it has welcomed new stores into the group, completed 23 store revamps, with 12 under development, enhancing the Gala brand and shopper experience. Recognising the need that sustainability must play an increasing role, the Group launched The Gala Greener Grants for stores to avail of. The Group continues its marketing activities, including its ongoing, award-winning partnership with Special Olympics Ireland.

As one of the most progressive convenience groups in Ireland, Gala stores benefit from national expertise, coupled with local wholesaler support and a store model, which ensures that every Gala store is designed to deliver to its local community’s requirements.

To find out more about Gala Retail, visit www.gala.ie

