Eight Cyclists travel a 158km Journey from Dublin to Wexford in Support of the Bungoma Outreach Project

This morning, eight dedicated cyclists set off from Sulzer in Dublin to complete a remarkable 158km cycle to Sulzer in Wexford. Their challenging journey is being undertaken in support of the Bungoma Outreach Project, an initiative that is transforming lives in one of Kenya’s most vulnerable regions.

The cyclists are expected to arrive in Wexford this evening at 5:00pm, where they will be welcomed back by colleagues, supporters, and members of the community.

The cycle aims to raise awareness and support for the Bungoma Outreach Project, which this October will see a team of volunteers from Wexford travel to Bungoma County, Kenya. The project is focused on improving the lives of teenage mothers, underprivileged children, and families living without safe housing, reliable schooling, or access to clean water.

The volunteers’ mission includes:

· Building safe homes for teenage mothers, providing dignity and security.

· Renovating local schools, repairing structures and supplying desks and chairs so children can learn in safety.

· Installing water tanks and harvesting systems, giving families access to clean drinking water and better sanitation.

· Repairing orphanage dormitories, with fresh paint, new bunk beds, and essentials to create a safe place to sleep.

· Constructing cribs and play areas, supporting young mothers in gaining new skills while their children are cared for.

· Supporting farming projects, helping families to grow food and build sustainable incomes.

“This project isn’t just about building walls and roofs, it’s about building futures,” said Rosie Keary, one of the project organisers. “Every contribution helps us bring hope, education, and opportunity to communities that need it most.”

Andy Moore, one of the Wexford volunteers who will travel to Kenya this October and on whose behalf the cyclists are raising funds, added:

“I am deeply humbled by the support from my colleagues and friends who are cycling such a long distance today. Their effort reminds me that this project is not just about those of us travelling to Kenya — it’s about a whole community here at home coming together to make a difference for families who need it most. Knowing that people are behind us gives me huge encouragement as we prepare for the work ahead in Bungoma.”

The Bungoma Outreach Project invites individuals, businesses, and organisations to get involved, whether through donations, sponsorship, or by supporting fundraising efforts such as today’s cycle.

