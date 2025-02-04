Gardaí say eight people were arrested for drink- or drug-driving in Co Wexford over the bank holiday weekend.

Nationally as of last night, 163 people were arrested for the offence while over a thousand were caught speeding.

There were three deaths on the roads bringing the total number of lives lost on the roads this year to 14 including 2 in Co Wexford.

Throughout the weekend’s Roads Policing Operation, Gardaí conducted both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

In excess of 1,000 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first four days of the operation.

Notable top speeds detected include:

• 83kph in a 50kph zone on the R364, Tullaghaun, Kilkerrin, Co. Galway

• 89kph in a 60kph zone on the Katharine Tynan Road, Dublin 24

• 100kph in an 80kph zone on the N4, Doddsborough, Lucan, Co. Dublin

• 125kph in a 100kph zone on the N7, Castlewarden, South Kill, Co. Kildare

These figures are in spite of there being a reduced number of motorists using the roads, while communities continue to deal with the effects of Storm Éowyn.

Related