Gardaí say eight people were arrested for drink- or drug-driving in Co Wexford over the bank holiday weekend.
Nationally as of last night, 163 people were arrested for the offence while over a thousand were caught speeding.
There were three deaths on the roads bringing the total number of lives lost on the roads this year to 14 including 2 in Co Wexford.
Throughout the weekend’s Roads Policing Operation, Gardaí conducted both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.
In excess of 1,000 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first four days of the operation.
Notable top speeds detected include:
These figures are in spite of there being a reduced number of motorists using the roads, while communities continue to deal with the effects of Storm Éowyn.