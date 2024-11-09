Electoral Commission reminding voters in Wexford to familiarise themselves with new constituency boundaries

The Electoral Commission are reminding voters in counties such as Wexford, where new constituencies have been formed following the boundary changes, that they should familiarise themselves with which constituency they’re in.

Voters can use an online tool on the electoral commission website in which they can enter their eircode, and find out which constituency they’re in.

This tool can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Yesterday (Friday) it was announced that the Wexford Count Centre will be at Wexford’s Loreto Secondary School, and parents of children there are being reminded that as the count takes place at the weekend, that the school will be open for classes as normal each day around the time of the count.

The North Wexford South Wicklow Count Centre will be in Kilanerin.

