Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme for Small Businesses opens for those affected by flooding in Co. Wexford

The Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, has opened the Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme for small businesses and community, voluntary and sports organisations. This scheme is aimed at businesses and organisations that are unable to secure flood insurance and have been affected by the flooding in Co. Wexford that was caused by Storm Claudia in mid-November.

As with similar flooding events in the past, the Irish Red Cross will administer and make payments under the scheme on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

The scheme provides an assistance payment towards the cost of returning premises to their pre-flood condition. This includes the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings, and damaged stock where relevant. This financial support is targeted at small businesses of up to 20 employees (or wholetime equivalents), and community, voluntary and sports organisations, and will have two stages:

The first stage will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred.

In the event that the premises has incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses and community, voluntary and sports organisations may apply for additional financial support. Building Assessments will be organised through the Irish Red Cross. The total level of support available for both stages is capped at €20,000.

Applications Forms for support are available at https://www.redcross.ie/flood-wexford/. For further information please contact emergencyflooding@redcross.ie.

