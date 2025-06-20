Emotional Testimony from Wexford TD as Oireachtas Committee Hears of Children’s Surgery Failures

The Oireachtas Health Committee has heard a powerful and emotional contribution from North Wexford TD Brian Brennan, who spoke out about the failures in the treatment of children with scoliosis and hip dysplasia.

Deputy Brennan addressed the committee both as a public representative and as a parent personally affected by the crisis. Sitting alongside affected families during the session, he recounted his own son’s experience with the paediatric orthopaedic system — a journey that narrowly avoided serious consequences due to what he described as “the grace of God.”

“One of the Biggest Medical Malpractice Cases in the History of the State”

During his remarks, Brennan did not hold back in his criticism of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), asserting that the failures occurred “under your watch” and calling for full accountability from those in senior positions.

“I am of the very firm opinion that if this plays out the way I believe it might, this could be one of the biggest medical malpractice cases in the history of the State,” he told the committee.

He stressed the deep emotional toll on families, stating that while his own son has thankfully recovered and is now thriving, many others were not so fortunate. “Our children are the most vulnerable in our society,” he said. “When a parent hands their child over for surgery, they expect and demand that the best possible care will be given. That clearly did not happen in many cases.”

Brennan strongly criticised what he described as a “policy of exclusion” that left affected families on the margins of the process. He demanded that families be fully included in every aspect of future policy, review, and reform efforts — not as a courtesy, but as a necessity.

“There is no moving forward without inclusion,” he said. “These families must be part of every conversation. That’s not a request — that’s a demand.”

He also called for clear lines of accountability, urging that responsibility must not stop at institutional level. “CHI must take responsibility,” he said, “but so too must the individuals who were over these children at the time.”

Brennan’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of the State’s handling of complex paediatric surgeries, with increasing pressure on the HSE and CHI to explain long delays, poor outcomes, and structural shortcomings in care.

As public and political concern deepens, the Health Committee’s hearings continue, with further testimony and evidence expected in the coming weeks.

Related