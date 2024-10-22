Encouraging report on greenhouse gas emissions from the EPA

Ireland’s latest quarterly greenhouse gas emissions report presents encouraging news, showing a 2.2% decrease in emissions during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

This follows a notable 6.8% reduction in 2023, marking a positive trend in the country’s climate efforts.

Key highlights from the report include:

Electricity Sector: Emissions dropped significantly by 16.7%, attributed to a shift away from fossil fuels like coal and oil towards renewable energy sources and increased electricity imports. Agriculture: Emissions decreased by 2.6%, primarily due to reduced lime application to soils and lower milk production. Transport: Emissions rose by 2.7%, driven by increased petrol (up 9.6%) and diesel (up 1.3%) sales, despite government initiatives promoting electric vehicles. This increase suggests that measures like biofuels are being offset by a growing number of vehicles and increased travel distances. Commercial and Household Buildings: Emissions from these sectors increased by 5.8%, influenced by a colder spring compared to the previous year and lower gas prices.

The report emphasizes the need for continued implementation of climate action policies across all sectors. Each sector has specific actions outlined in the National Climate Action Plan that must be adhered to in order to meet overall emissions reduction targets.

For the agricultural sector, while emissions have decreased, ongoing efforts are necessary to ensure sustainable practices and adherence to targets. Similarly, addressing emissions from buildings will require improvements in energy efficiency, such as better insulation and sealing of homes to reduce heating needs.

Programme Manager in the Climate Change Programme, Mary Frances Rochford, was speaking on Morning Mix where she said while the data is promising, it highlights the delicate nature of progress and the importance of sustained action across all sectors to achieve Ireland’s climate goals.

