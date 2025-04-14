Enniscorthy Care Centre Residents Embrace the Joy of the “Magic Table”

Residents at St. John’s Community Hospital in Enniscorthy are experiencing the positive impact of an innovative sensory technology known as the “Magic Table.”

Also called Tovertafel (Dutch for “magic table”), this award-winning interactive console was developed in the Netherlands to support individuals living with mid-to-late stage dementia. The device projects vibrant, responsive light games onto a tabletop, engaging users through touch and movement. Its design encourages physical activity, cognitive stimulation, and social connection, making it a valuable tool in dementia care.

The initiative at St. John’s was supported and funded by the HSE’s Nursing and Midwifery Planning and Development Unit. In addition to the Magic Table, the hospital also employs a mobile canopy sensory unit for residents who may be unable to engage directly with the table. This unit can be brought to a resident’s room and offers similar sensory benefits, both stimulating and soothing the senses to enhance overall wellbeing.

Opened in 2009, St. John’s Community Hospital offers long-term accommodation for up to 104 residents and provides a range of services including rehabilitation, transitional care, respite, and a Day Centre. The facility is divided into four residential units: Beech, Elm, Ivy, and Oak.

Director of Nursing Ursula McPhillips highlighted the proven benefits of the Magic Table, referencing its success in other care settings. “It’s an evidence-based tool, and we had every confidence it would bring meaningful stimulation to our residents – which it certainly has,” she said.

Nurse Activities Co-ordinator Mary Fox described the joy the table brings: “Once we set up the projector and table, we give a hand-held device to the resident and the magic begins! From agricultural scenes that resonate with male residents to baking projections that delight female residents, it brings real joy and engagement. It’s also wonderful for visiting families to witness.”

With a growing library of over 40 interactive games specifically designed for dementia care – and more being added – the Magic Table is proving to be a welcome and versatile addition to life at St. John’s Community Hospital.

