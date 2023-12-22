Enniscorthy Christmas window display winner announced

Enniscorthy Municipal District in conjunction with Enniscorthy & District Chamber are delighted with the beautiful Christmas Window displays throughout the district this Christmas.

Out of the 27 businesses who entered the ‘most imaginative Christmas window display’ competition in both Enniscorthy and Bunclody, the judges Mr Michael Dunbar and Mrs Annette Wall Dunbar chose the Heavenly Café as the overall winner.

The standard for the competition was very high, and the following were highly commended by the judges:

Bernie’s Florist, Ryland Rd, Bunclody

D’arcy Blinds, Dunnes Carpark

Evolv Healthcare, Castle Hill

The Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District Cllr John O’Rourke presented Anastasija Liadova, owner of Heavenly Café, with a trophy that was handmade by award winning glass artist Biana Divito and €500 worth of Enniscorthy & District Chamber vouchers.

Anastasija and her partner Alberto run the café together. Alberto is an experienced chef and Anastasija’s mum Jolanta is the designer behind the window display and the décor in store. Jolanta is a wedding dress designer who runs qualitydressmaking.com.

