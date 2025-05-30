Enniscorthy Councillor Warns Of Job Losses Over Advertising Ban

Enniscorthy Councillor Jackser Owens has voiced strong opposition to a recent directive requiring businesses in the town to remove their advertising banners.

He said the move has angered local business owners, who fear it could lead to a loss of up to 25% in trade.

Speaking after meeting with several affected businesses Cllr Owens warned that the decision could result in closures and job losses.

“Many businesses have contacted me over the last few days in Enniscorthy town in connection with their advertisement bollards. I fully support the business people on this matter. I have objected to this in the last district meeting. Speaking to business people, their advertisements bollards would bring in about 25% of their business. And if they lose this bit of advertisement, they could close their shops and jobs could be lost.”

