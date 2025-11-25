Enniscorthy Credit Union Marks the Retirement of Madeleine Doran After 47 Years

Enniscorthy Credit Union recently celebrated the retirement of Madeleine Doran, who retired after an impressive 47 years of dedicated service to the organisation and the local community.

Madeleine joined the Credit Union in the late 1970s at just 18 years old and quickly became a familiar and trusted face, particularly known for her role as a counter teller in the Abbey Square office. Over the years, she also served as Member Services Officer, overseeing counter staff and daily operations.

Throughout her career, Madeleine witnessed significant milestones, including the introduction of digital systems and the relocation of the Credit Union’s office to Abbey Square 30 years ago. She also supported the Credit Union during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, where her calm and steady leadership was invaluable.

Beyond her professional contributions, Madeleine was deeply involved in charitable initiatives, supporting local events such as the Hope & Dream 10 and the Big Pink Run and regularly participating in fundraising activities. Her warm and personal approach to members made her beloved by both staff and the community.

Colleagues praised Madeleine for her guidance, work ethic and kindness, describing her as an irreplaceable figure at the Credit Union.

Related