Enniscorthy family to perform in 3rd episode of Realta agus Gaolta this Sunday

From the Gallagher brothers and Cyrus duo to our own Corrs sisters, there is nothing quite as captivating as that special synergy of music and blood. It will definitely be a family affair on Sunday nights, as top entertainment show Réalta agus Gaolta returns to TG4 to find the most talented family in Ireland!

Having scoured the country, over eight weeks the most captivating singing, dancing and musical families the nation has to offer will battle it out on stage! Each week six families will take on the challenge of entertaining the nation as they go head-to-head in the hope of securing one of the coveted spots in this year’s final! Who will make it through? Who will be crowned the most talented family in Ireland?

In the third episode on the 23rd of February, Wexford family, Mum Helena and her children, Angelina, Jacquline, and Callum de Róiste from Enniscorthy perform in front of the judges.

Judging the families are champion sean-nós singer Irial Ó Ceallaigh and award-winning broadcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin. Each week they’ll be joined by a special guest judge from the world of showbiz. From Hothouse Flowers co-founder Fiachna Ó Braonáin to maestro fiddle musician – Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and singer and musician Piaras Ó Lorcáin, many of them understand the joy (and challenge!!!) of performing with their families. They may not all see eye to eye but host Síomha Ní Ruairc will be on hand to keep them in check. This week’s guest judge is Irish violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain, Folk Instrumentalist of the Year 2024, whose career has traversed numerous musical genres including classical, traditional, jazz and contemporary music.

